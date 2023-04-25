Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer as the visiting Detroit Tigers scored all their runs in the second inning and held on for a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
The Tigers jumped on Eric Lauer for four runs in the decisive second. Jonathan Schoop singled with one out and Jake Rogers walked. Carpenter then sent a 1-1 pitch 390 feet to right for his fourth homer.
Javier Baez then extended his hitting streak to 10 games an out later with a double. He took third on Eric Haase's infield single and scored on Spencer Torkelson's line-drive single to left to make it 4-0.
The Brewers got single runs in the third and fourth, then pulled within 4-3 when Rowdy Tellez opened the sixth with his eighth homer.
Luke Voit doubled to open the Brewers eighth, but Mason Englert recovered to strike out the next two hitters. Jason Foley relieved Englert and got William Contreras out on a called third strike.
Foley finished with a perfect ninth for his second save. Englert (1-1) got the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, with four strikeouts. Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull lasted four innings, giving up two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two.
Lauer (3-2) needed 85 pitches to make it through three innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Milwaukee got on the board in the third when Owen Miller and Joey Wiemer opened with consecutive singles, and both advanced on a wild pitch. Miller scored on Christian Yelich's fielder's choice grounder to short.
The Brewers added a run in the fourth when Contreras walked, Brice Turang doubled an out later and Miller bounced an RBI groundout to second.
