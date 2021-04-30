Four players tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.
Two of the players were with MLB teams and two were at alternate sites.
Out of a total of 11,547 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.03 percent.
To date, there have been 43 positive monitoring tests (27 players, 16 staff members) out of 135,317 tests conducted for a positive rate of 0.03 percent.
Twenty different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.
An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.
--Field Level Media
