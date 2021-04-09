Two players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.
One of the players who tested positive is in the majors and the other is at an alternate training site.
Out of a total of 12,494 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.03 percent.
To date, there have been 25 positive monitoring tests (17 players, eight staff members) out of 99,599 tests conducted, also a positive rate of 0.03 percent.
Fourteen different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.
An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.
--Field Level Media
