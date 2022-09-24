Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs against UCF Knights defensive end Dallaz Corbitt (58) and cornerback Brandon Adams (31) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver E.J. Jenkins (0) is tackled by UCF Knights cornerback Davonte Brown (7) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) carries the ball as UCF Knights defensive end K.D. McDaniel (47) moves in during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Kalani Norris (5) catches a pass in front of UCF Knights cornerback Davonte Brown (7) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Hassan Hall (3) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a call during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets trainers attend to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen (32) who was injured during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn calls a play during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts to a call during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) fumbles the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) passes the ball as UCF Knights defensive end Josh Celiscar (88) moves in for the tackle during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (0) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Trenilyas Tatum (40) during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights safety Quadric Bullard (37) scores a touchdown on a Georgia Tech fumble during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Hassan Hall (3) runs the ball as UCF Knights linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (11) moves in during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) runs the ball against UCF Knights defensive back Justin Hodges (12) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Divaad Wilson (9) interrupts a pass intended for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Nate McCollum (8) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Keion White (6) and linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaylon King (14) moves in during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) runs the ball in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman D'Quan Douse (99) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zamari Walton (7) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) warms up before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) warms up before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) warms up before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries to lead Central Florida to a 27-10 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.
Colton Boomer added four field goals for Central Florida (3-1), which has won back-to-back games.
Jeff Sims went 21-of-32 passing for 314 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech (1-3).
Central Florida put together a lengthy drive to start the game, going 71 yards in 20 plays to take a 3-0 lead thanks to a 21-yard field goal by Boomer.
The drive took 9:47 off the clock.
Georgia Tech then took a 7-3 lead with 5:54 left in the second quarter on a 59-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field from Sims to Malachi Carter, but the Knights cut their deficit to 7-6 on a 31-yard field goal by Boomer with 1:39 remaining until halftime.
Central Florida then produced a big momentum play right before the break.
With Georgia Tech punting deep in its own territory, the punt was blocked by Central Florida's Jarvis Ware and recovered by teammate Quadric Bullard, who returned the ball 29 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in the first half to hand the Knights a 13-7 edge.
It was the fourth blocked punt of the year given up by Georgia Tech.
Central Florida then took a 16-7 lead with 9:44 remaining in the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Boomer.
Georgia Tech pulled within 16-10 with 41 seconds left in the third on a 42-yard field goal by Jude Kelley, but UCF went up 24-10 on a 28-yard touchdown run by Plumlee and a successful two-point conversion pass from Plumlee to Kemore Gamble with 10:37 remaining in the game.
Central Florida then essentially put the game away when Boomer drilled a 43-yard field goal with 4:17 remaining to make it 27-10 Knights.
