PHILADELPHIA -- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined for the second no-hitter in World Series history, and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 on Wednesday.
Houston evened the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.
Javier (2-0) struck out nine and walked two in six innings. He threw 97 pitches, 63 for strikes. Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh inning, and Rafael Montero fanned one in a 1-2-3 eighth.
In the ninth, Houston closer Ryan Pressly struck out leadoff batter Brandon Marsh swinging. Kyle Schwarber walked to end a streak of 18 consecutive Philadelphia batters retired. Rhys Hoskins flied out to right, and J.T. Realmuto grounded out to third baseman Alex Bregman, who threw to first baseman Yuli Gurriel for the final out.
The only previous World Series no-hitter was a perfect game by the New York Yankees' Don Larsen against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
The other prior postseason no-hitter was also thrown in the same venue as Wednesday's gem, Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies' Roy Halladay no-hit the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series. The Reds' manager that day is the Astros' current manager, Dusty Baker.
Javier became the first starter to throw at least six no-hit innings in a World Series game since the New York Mets' Jerry Koosman in 1969.
Alex Bregman hit a two-run double, Gurriel added two hits and an RBI and Jeremy Pena had two hits for the Astros.
The Phillies had three walks and two stolen bases, and they stranded a runner at second base in both the second and third innings.
Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (2-2) tossed four-plus innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks. He struck out four.
Jose Alvarado relieved Nola in the fifth with the bases loaded and no outs, and he allowed all three inherited runners to score and gave up two runs of his own.
Chas McCormick, Jose Altuve and Pena each singled to open the fifth before Alvarado took over. Yordan Alvarez was hit by Alvarado's first pitch to score McCormick for a 1-0 lead.
Bregman followed with a two-run double on an 0-2 pitch, and Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to give the Astros a four-run advantage. Gurriel added an RBI single.
Javier (seven innings), Hector Neris (one inning) and Pressly (one inning) also combined to no-hit the Yankees this year on June 25. The Phillies were no-hit on April 29 in a combined effort by five New York Mets pitchers.
--By Andy Jasner, Field Level Media
