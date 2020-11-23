Los Angeles free agent Markieff Morris on Monday tweeted his intent to return to the Lakers next season.
"Run it back!" Morris tweeted with the hashtag #Lakeshow.
The Athletic reported Morris agreed to a one-year minimum deal -- $2.3 million.
Morris averaged 9.7 points per game in split time between the Detroit Pistons (44 games) and the Lakers (14). Morris joined the Lakers in February after negotiating a buyout from the Pistons.
Morris was a key cog in the Lakers' run to the NBA title, shooting 42 percent from 3-point range during the playoffs, playing 21 games (two starts). Morris is a career 34.5-percent shooter from long range.
Morris averages 11.4 and 5.3 rebounds per game for his 9-year career. The Lakers are Morris' fifth team.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.