Formula 1 will not replace the Russian Grand Prix on its 2022 schedule.

The Sept. 25 race in Sochi was canceled in February following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The F1 season will now consist of 22 races instead of the originally planned 23.

There had been speculation that Singapore, host of the Oct. 2 race, might add an additional event to fill the gap on the calendar.

The season ends with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 20 in the United Arab Emirates.

Charles Leclerc leads the F1 standings with 104 points through five races, followed by Max Verstappen (85) and Sergio Perez (66).

--Field Level Media

