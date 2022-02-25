Formula 1 removed the Russian Grand Prix from its schedule in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying "it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."
The organization made the announcement Friday morning. The race was set for Sept. 25 in Sochi.
"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," Formula 1's statement read.
On Thursday, four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel told reporters he would not drive in a race in Russia. Reigning champion Max Verstappen also expressed doubts.
"When a country is at war it's not correct to race there, that's for sure," he said.
This is the second major event impacted by Russia's invasion. On Thursday, UEFA moved the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris.
The Formula 1 season begins March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
--Field Level Media
