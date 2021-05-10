NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

May 2, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and forward Robert Covington (23) in the third quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

 David Butler II

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will undergo surgery for a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and is done for the season, the team announced Monday.

Brown will have the surgery later this week.

Brown was averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, starting in all 58 he played this season.

He was working on career-highs in points and assists. He earned his first All-Star appearance this season. He was second on the team in scoring behind Jayson Tatum.

Brown, 24, has averaged 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 337 games (230 starts) since the team selected him No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft out of Cal.

He last played May 2, when he and Tatum left the game after colliding in the final minute of Boston's game vs. Portland. But Brown seemed to have hurt his leg on the play, hopping off the court. It's unclear if he injured his wrist in the collision.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.