Former Minnesota Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff, who was best known for playing in every game of his 17-year NFL career, has died. He was 81.
The Vikings did not reveal a cause of death in announcing the Pro Football Hall of Famer's passing on Saturday.
A six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Tingelhoff started 240 consecutive games with the Vikings from 1962-78.
"Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great Vikings teams during an amazing era that included four Super Bowls," the Wilf family said in a statement. "A humble but strong leader, he defined toughness. Mick's legacy will live on as a Hall of Famer, on the field and off the field. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Tingelhoff's four Super Bowl appearances with Minnesota all were losses.
The Vikings retired Tingelhoff's No. 53 jersey. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
--Field Level Media
