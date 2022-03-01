Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez faces an attempted murder charge after he allegedly was involved in a shooting on Monday in San Jose, Calif.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday and booked into Santa Clara County's main jail. He is being held without bail pending a court appearance Wednesday.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," San Jose police posted Tuesday on Twitter.

According to authorities, a man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot "at least once."

Velasquez won the UFC heavyweight title with a first-round technical knockout of Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 on Oct. 23, 2010.

He last competed in mixed martial arts when he suffered a 26-second knockout loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Feb. 17, 2019. Since then he has wrestled in the WWE and in Mexico.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.