Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson died Tuesday in North Carolina of unknown causes. He was 50 years old.

The 1994 first-round pick posted a 1,000-yard season with the Steelers in 1996 and earned a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in 2002.

The Steelers selected Johnson 17th overall out of Colorado in the 1994 draft. The university confirmed his passing in a statement Wednesday on social media.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former WR, and Buff great, Charles E. Johnson," the school posted on Twitter. "Rest in Peace, Charles."

Johnson caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns in 133 games (87 starts) with the Steelers (1994-98), Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2000), Patriots (2001) and Buffalo Bills (2002).

He had 60 receptions for a career-high 1,008 yards and three scores in 16 games (12 starts) with Pittsburgh in 1996.

--Field Level Media

