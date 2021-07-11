Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Anthony Chickillo announced his retirement Sunday after six NFL seasons.
Chickillo, 28, played in 11 games for the Denver Broncos last season.
"My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL," he wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is a part of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!"
Drafted in the sixth round by Pittsburgh in 2015, he registered 108 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 76 games (nine starts).
