Former Purdue football coach Leon Burtnett died Monday at 78, according to multiple reports.
Burtnett compiled a 21-34-1 record (17-25-1 Big Ten) with the Boilermakers from 1982-86.
In 1984, he guided Purdue to a 7-5 record and a berth in the Peach Bowl. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after a season that included victories against Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Burtnett joined the Boilermakers as defensive coordinator in 1977.
Burtnett coached running backs for the Indianapolis Colts from 1987-91.
Other collegiate coaching stops during a career that touched six decades (1969-2012) included Colorado State, Montana State, Washington State, Wyoming, San Jose State, Michigan State, Fresno State, Northeast Louisiana, Arkansas State, Houston and Montana.
--Field Level Media
