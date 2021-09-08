The Lowe brothers of Pope High School will now be twice represented in the American League.
The Tampa Bay Rays promoted top outfield prospect Josh Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Lowe, 23, was Tampa Bay's first-round pick (13th overall) in 2016 and is batting .282 with 21 homers, 73 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 98 games this season at Durham.
Lowe joins his older brother, Nathaniel, in the major leagues. Nathaniel Lowe was also taken by the Rays in 2016, in the 13th round after playing collegiately at Mississippi State. He has spent the season as the Texas Rangers' starting first baseman following an offseason trade from Tampa Bay.
Josh Lowe will be the fifth Pope product to reach in the major leagues, and the third actively playing. In addition to Nathaniel Lowe in Texas, Duane Underwood Jr. is a reliever for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Stevie Wilkerson began the season with the Baltimore Orioles before being released last month, while Brandon Boggs played parts of four years as an outfielder with the Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers from 2008-11.
The American League East-leading Rays also reinstated first baseman Ji-Man Choi (left hamstring strain) and right-hander Matt Wisler (right middle finger inflammation) from the 10-day injured list.
Choi, 30, has not played since Aug. 22. He is hitting .250 with nine homers and 38 RBIs in 64 games this season.
Wisler, who turns 29 on Sunday, last pitched on Aug. 15. The reliever is 2-3 with one save and a 1.98 ERA in 24 games since joining the Rays in a June 11 trade with the San Francisco Giants.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.