Indiana announced the addition of former Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson on Monday.

Johnson averaged 13.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 84 games (81 starts) with the Panthers.

"Xavier will be an important addition to our team and should have an immediate impact," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "He is a high-intensity player who brings tremendous energy on both ends of the floor.

"He has a presence about himself that translates into his ability to provide leadership in a key role. He especially flourishes in transition where he can create for himself and his teammates."

Johnson averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 18 games (16 starts) this season. He left the program in late February, with Pitt coach Jeff Capel saying at the time that it was "mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to part ways."

With the NCAA instituting a "free year" due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

