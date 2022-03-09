Former Philadelphia Union midfielder Ilsinho has retired, the MLS club announced Wednesday.

"Ilsinho is retiring, but he will always be #ForeverPhilly," the Union tweeted. "Thank you for all of the memories & mesmerizing moves over the years."

The 36-year-old Brazilian, who full name is Ilson Pereira Dias Junior, contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in 130 MLS appearances (56 starts) with Philadelphia from 2016-21.

Ilsinho played with Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and the Brazilian clubs Internacional, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras prior to joining Philly.

He also won a bronze medal with Brazil at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

--Field Level Media

