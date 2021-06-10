Former Ole Miss leading tackler Jacquez Jones will stay in the SEC and play for Kentucky in 2021.
The 6-foot, 235-pound linebacker has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
"We are thrilled to add Jacquez to our team," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said Thursday in a news release announcing the signing. "He's an experienced playmaker who has been a great leader in our league."
Jones appeared in 33 games (19 starts) with Ole Miss from 2018-20, totaling 182 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
He started nine of the Rebels' 10 games in 2020, leading the team with 75 tackles and adding 2.5 tackles for loss.
Kentucky, which finished 5-6 last season (4-6 SEC), opens the season at home on Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe.
--Field Level Media
