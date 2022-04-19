Former Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks has transferred to LSU, Tigers coach Brian Kelly announced Tuesday.

A two-year starter with the Buckeyes, Banks has one year of eligibility remaining.

Banks registered 43 tackles, 13 passes defensed and two interceptions in 36 games (15 starts) in four seasons with the Buckeyes.

The Orlando, Fla., native was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2020 when he helped Ohio State reach the national championship game against Alabama.

--Field Level Media

