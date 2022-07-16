Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a California gas station earlier this week. He was 37.

Police in Westminster, Calif., responded to reports of a stabbing Wednesday evening and found East with a serious wound to his chest area.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics transported East to a local trauma center, where he died.

East competed in 11 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2005-07 and in 31 races on NASCAR's truck series from 2005-08.

East reportedly was pumping gas when he exchanged words with a man police identified as Trent William Millsap, 27.

According to a TMZ report on Saturday, Millsap was later shot and killed while police were attempting to arrest him.

--Field Level Media

