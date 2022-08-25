New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) tries to get past Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the first half of NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on 9/26/21.
NJ Advance Media/TNS - Chris Faytok
Former Marietta Blue Devil Azeez Ojulari addresses the players at his football camp over the summer.
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari sustained an apparent leg injury during a joint practice with the New York Jets on Thursday.
The severity of the injury was not immediately known for Ojulari, who needed assistance in leaving the field following a conditioning drill.
The Giants' defense has taken a hit this week with injuries to rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Darrian Beavers. Thibodeaux, the team's first-round draft pick, is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a sprained MCL, while Beavers will sit out the season with a torn ACL.
Ojulari, 22, began training camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. He was activated from the list earlier this month.
Ojulari set the franchise's rookie record with eight sacks last season. He also had 49 tackles and a forced fumble while appearing in all 17 games (13 starts) after being selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
