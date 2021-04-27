Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Miroslav Frycer died Tuesday. He was 61.

Frycer was reportedly battling an illness in his native Czech Republic. According to the Toronto Sun, he endured liver and kidney transplants in the past.

A 1985 All-Star with the Maple Leafs, Frycer wrote a book called "My Wild Hockey Life" in which he detailed defecting from the then-Czechoslovakia and going through the liver transplant.

Frycer played parts of seven seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1982-1988 and had 115 of his 147 career goals in a Toronto uniform. He established career bests of 32 goals, 43 assists and 75 points in the 1985-86 season.

Frycer also played for the Quebec Nordiques (1981-82), Detroit Red Wings (1988-89) and Edmonton Oilers (1989). He scored 330 points (147 goals, 183 assists) in 415 NHL games.

Frycer also played in the 1980 Winter Olympics for Czechoslovakia. He defected in 1981.

--Field Level Media

