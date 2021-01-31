Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced Sunday that he intends to transfer to Florida.
Gilbert will join a vaunted rival in the Southeastern Conference after spending one season with the Tigers. He had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games before opting out of the remainder of the season in early December.
At Florida, Gilbert could help replace tight end Kyle Pitts, who will enter the NFL draft. Pitts had 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season in the Gators' highly touted offense.
The Gators have been busy this offseason, adding former Clemson running back Demarkcus Bowman via the transfer portal earlier in January.
--Field Level Media
