Rockne "Rocky" Freitas, an 11-year NFL pro and a 1972 Pro Bowl selection, has died. The longtime Detroit Lion was 76.

Freitas played from 1968-1978, the first 10 years in Detroit, with his final season coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1978.

He started every game from 1969-1976 at right tackle for the Lions.

A native of Hawaii, Freitas spent more than two decades after his playing career furthering education at the University of Hawaii, including as their interim athletic director for part of 2012.

In a statement, University of Hawaii president David Lassner called Freitas' heart "as big as the rest of him."

"Regardless of his job, he was always ready to step in and help with whatever needed doing," Lassner said.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In