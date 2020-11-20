Miami football coach Manny Diaz, Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer and Troy coach Chip Lindsey all confirmed Friday they tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19," Diaz, 46, tweeted. "I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest."
The 70-year-old Fulmer issued a similar statement.
"Yesterday, I learned that I had returned a positive test for COVID-19, and I immediately began following our isolation protocol," the statement read. "A second test confirmed the previous positive. I remain asymptomatic at this point, I am feeling fine and will continue to work remotely while adhering to CDC and local health department guidelines. I have not been deemed to be a close contact with any of our student-athletes or sport-specific staff members."
The positive test for Diaz is the latest coronavirus-related blow for the No. 12 Hurricanes, who haven't played a game since Nov. 14 because of an outbreak to hit the team. This Saturday's game against Georgia Tech was rescheduled tentatively to Dec. 19, and Miami (7-1) isn't slated to play again until Dec. 5 at Wake Forest.
Fullmer has been athletic director at Tennessee since Dec. 1, 2017. He coached the Volunteers football team from 1992-2008 and compiled a 152-52 record. They won the BCS National Championship in 1998.
Tennessee (2-4) is scheduled to play at Auburn on Saturday.
Lindsey, 46, won't be on the sidelines for Troy when it hosts Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. Special teams coach Brian Blackmon will coach the team.
The school said in a news release that Lindsey is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and is in self-isolation. The former offensive coordinator at Auburn, he is in his second season as head coach at Troy (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt).
"While this is a situation that we had hoped we wouldn't have to account for this season, it is something that we've had a comprehensive plan in place for since the start of preseason camp," Lindsey said. "We have great leadership on our team, and we have already overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point of the season. I have the utmost confidence in our players and staff that they will navigate the coming days without skipping a beat."
Troy's game against Coastal Carolina last week was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Trojans. That game was rescheduled to Dec. 12.
--Field Level Media
