Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) enters the field during player introductions before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Denver Broncos added five more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday as they deal with an outbreak ahead of their Week 17 game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and linebackers Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning were placed on the list.
Jeudy, Chubb and Browning are starters. Denver coach Vic Fangio told reporters that those three, plus Agim, tested positive.
Other Broncos on the list that numbers 16 include wide receiver Tim Patrick, running back Mike Boone and cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and Mike Ford. But the Broncos aren't concerned they will be too short-handed to play.
"I'm zeroed in on a Sunday kickoff," Fangio told reporters. "Until I'm told otherwise, I'm ready for a 1:05 (p.m.) kickoff West Coast time.
The Broncos called up four players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements, including Travis Fulgham, who led the Philadelphia Eagles in receiving last season.
Jeudy has hauled in 36 catches for 437 yards this season, his second in the NFL, over nine games (five starts). Chubb has started all six of his appearances in 2021; both players, former first-round draft picks, have missed time due to injuries.
Also, starting receiver Courtland Sutton's testing results haven't been confirmed and he could be added to the list. The team held Sutton out of Friday's walkthrough practice.
Defensive line coach Bill Kollar is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the only Denver coach in protocol as of Friday.
