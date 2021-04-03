Former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab announced Saturday that he is transferring to Maryland.
Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell also announced he is joining the Terrapins.
Wahab averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore this season. The 6-foot-11, 237-pound Wahab was named to the Big East Conference All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over his four Big East tournament games.
Wahab will have three years of eligibility remaining, as the NCAA extended the eligibility rule for all winter athletes. He likely will slot into the starting lineup since 6-7 forward Donta Scott primarily started at the center position for the Terrapins in 2020-21.
"Q was an important piece of our success this year and he needs to do what he feels is best for him," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said in a statement last month after Wahab entered the transfer portal.
"I want to wish him luck in his future. After an exciting postseason, we are ready to focus on the 2021-22 season."
Russell, who made his announcement Saturday on Instagram, entered the transfer portal last month.
The 5-foot-10 senior averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 23 games (22 starts) for the Rams in 2020-21. For his career, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 119 games (83 starts) at Rhode Island.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.