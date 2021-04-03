Omar Payne, the big man who just departed Florida, said Saturday that he has committed to joining Illinois.
The 6-foot-10 Payne entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
"I am excited for my next step at the University of Illinois," Payne said in his announcement on Twitter.
Payne averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 24 games (eight starts) for the Gators in 2020-21. He posted similar numbers (3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds) in 30 games (seven starts) in 2019-20.
He was suspended for seventh-seeded Florida's first-round NCAA Tournament victory against Virginia Tech after being ejected for elbowing Tennessee's John Fulkerson during the SEC tournament. Payne played 11 minutes in the second-round loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts on March 21, tallying four points and two rebounds.
--Field Level Media
