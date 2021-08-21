NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Jul 24, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

 Jason Parkhurst

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins sat out Saturday night's preseason game vs. the Houston Texans due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Cowboys' coaching staff is 100 percent vaccinated and 93 percent of the players are, too. However, it's not clear if Watkins is among that group.

"Both men left the stadium earlier today out of an abundance of caution," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Quinn and Watkins will be re-evaluated by the Cowboys medical staff tomorrow."

Watkins is in his first season in Dallas after playing in 42 games (18 starts) for the Texans over the past four seasons. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the Cowboys in March.

