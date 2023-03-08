Former Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen will return to NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas on March 26 in Austin, Texas.
Raikkonen, who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut last August at Watkins Glen, will drive the Trackhouse Racing No. 91 Chevrolet.
Raikkonen, 43, has competed at COTA in eight F1 races, including winning the 2018 race on the road course in Austin.
"I had a fantastic time in NASCAR," Raikkonen said. "There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge.
"This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with, so there won't be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun but also do as well as we can."
--Field Level Media
