Former Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer announced Friday that he is transferring to Oregon State.
It is a homecoming for the senior with one season of eligibility remaining. He was born in Portland and starred at nearby Beaverton High.
"I'm home," Noyer said in a tweet that included a photo of him in an Oregon State uniform.
Noyer went 4-2 as Colorado's starter last season and passed for 1,101 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 208 yards and five scores and was a second-team All-Pac-12 choice.
Noyer entered his name in the transfer portal for the second straight season. The first time around, he elected to remain at the school after Karl Dorrell was named head coach.
He figures to push junior Tristan Gebbia (824 yards in 2020) for the starting job. Gebbia reportedly is still dealing with a serious hamstring injury that occurred last fall.
--Field Level Media
