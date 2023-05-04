J.B. Holmes and Andrew Putnam withdrew Thursday from the Wells Fargo Championship with back injuries.
Holmes, the 2014 tournament champion, withdrew before the start of the first round and was replaced in the field by Austin Cook.
Putnam pulled out after shooting 7 over par through 15 holes, including bogeys on each of his last four holes.
Holmes finished at 14 under when he won the 2014 title at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., beating Jim Furyk by one stroke.
Holmes, 41, has won five times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2019 Genesis Open. He has missed the cut in six of his eight events in 2023, including the last three.
Putnam, 34, secured his only PGA Tour victory at the 2018 Barracuda Championship.
Cook, 32, tied for 39th last week at the Mexico Open.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.