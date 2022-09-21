Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) and first baseman Joey Meneses (45) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) after being tagged out on a steal attempt against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) and first baseman Joey Meneses (45) collide while trying to catch a foul ball against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) and catcher Tres Barrera (38) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) and catcher Tres Barrera (38) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) reaches for a ball against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) bats against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call (62) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia (2) tags out Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) on a steal attempt in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) and first baseman Joey Meneses (45) collide while trying to catch a foul ball against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) throws to first against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) celebrates after Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) is thrown out at first on a double play in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) throws to first for a double play against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) celebrates after scoring as second baseman Luis Garcia (2) looks on against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Paolo Espino (30) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) makes a catch as the sun shines off of his sunglasses against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Paolo Espino (30) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on second base against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) and first baseman Joey Meneses (45) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) after being tagged out on a steal attempt against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) and first baseman Joey Meneses (45) collide while trying to catch a foul ball against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) and catcher Tres Barrera (38) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) and catcher Tres Barrera (38) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera (38) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) reaches for a ball against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) bats against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call (62) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia (2) tags out Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) on a steal attempt in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) and first baseman Joey Meneses (45) collide while trying to catch a foul ball against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) throws to first against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) celebrates after Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) is thrown out at first on a double play in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) throws to first for a double play against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) celebrates after scoring as second baseman Luis Garcia (2) looks on against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Paolo Espino (30) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Josh Palacios (68) makes a catch as the sun shines off of his sunglasses against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Paolo Espino (30) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on second base against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Joey Meneses hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to help the visiting Washington Nationals rally for a 3-2 win against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon and avoid a three-game sweep
Meneses and Tres Barrera each had two hits for the Nationals, who ended a three-game losing streak.
Nationals starter Paolo Espino went four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits, with two strikeouts and two walks.
Andres Machado (2-0) earned the win in relief and Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his 11th save.
Atlanta starter Bryce Elder allowed one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two but was denied his second MLB victory when Jesse Chavez (4-2) gave up the two-run homer to Meneses.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II had two hits each for the Braves, who had won five in a row and clinched a playoff spot with a 3-2 win against the Nationals on Tuesday night.
Chavez relieved Tyler Matzek with one in the seventh and a runner on first. Meneses drilled a 1-2 pitch 420 feet over the fence in left for a 3-2 lead.
The Braves (93-56) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Acuna singled to lead off the inning and Matt Olson walked with two outs. William Contreras reached on an infield single and Acuna scored on the second throwing error of the inning by Espino.
Robbie Grossman singled with one out in the second and Acuna came through with a two-out RBI single to stretch the lead to 2-0.
The Nationals (52-97) stranded runners on first and third in the third inning but didn't let that situation go to waste in the fifth when Lane Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Luis Garcia followed with a double to right to put runners on second and third with two outs. Meneses was walked intentionally to load the bases before Luke Voit grounded out to second to end the threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.