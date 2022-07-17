Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ehire Adrianza (5) rounds third base on a two run home run by Victor Robles (not pictured) against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) rounds third base against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) and third baseman Ehire Adrianza (5) celebrate after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals Maikel Franco (7) reacts after reaching on a single against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ehire Adrianza (5) congratulates center fielder Victor Robles (16) after a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) celebrates with third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) after hitting a two run home run during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) before hitting against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) steps out of the dugout as manager Dave Martinez (4) and General Manager Mike Rizzo look on prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) and manager Dave Martinez (4) receive their All Star jerseys from general manager Mike Rizzo before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reaches to make a catch at first base as Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) stretches for the base during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Erasmo Ramírez (61) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) tosses in the outfield prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) signs autographs for fans prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Grounds crew members make final preparations to the field prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of the field and stadium prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) talks with relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) reacts during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) reacts during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) fields the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ehire Adrianza (5) rounds third base on a two run home run by Victor Robles (not pictured) against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) rounds third base against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) and third baseman Ehire Adrianza (5) celebrate after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals Maikel Franco (7) reacts after reaching on a single against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ehire Adrianza (5) congratulates center fielder Victor Robles (16) after a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) celebrates with third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) after hitting a two run home run during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) before hitting against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) steps out of the dugout as manager Dave Martinez (4) and General Manager Mike Rizzo look on prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) and manager Dave Martinez (4) receive their All Star jerseys from general manager Mike Rizzo before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reaches to make a catch at first base as Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) stretches for the base during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Erasmo Ramírez (61) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) tosses in the outfield prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) signs autographs for fans prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Grounds crew members make final preparations to the field prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of the field and stadium prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) talks with relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) reacts during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) reacts during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
James A. Pittman
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) fields the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Ehire Adrianza drove in three runs and Victor Robles and Juan Soto homered as the host Washington Nationals ended a nine-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
Adrianza's three RBIs matched his total for his previous 24 games this season. He went 1-for-3 with a run for the Nationals, who won for just the second time in their past 17 games.
Maikel Franco went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run for Washington as it averted a four-game sweep by the Braves, who ended a three-game winning streak.
The Nationals, who had dropped their past nine meetings against the defending World Series champions, took a 4-0 lead in the second off Spencer Strider (4-3).
After Adrianza's two-out single to center scored Franco and Josh Bell, Robles hit a two-run home run to left.
Erasmo Ramirez, who was making a spot start after pitching two innings on Friday, tossed three scoreless frames Sunday before the Braves pulled to within 4-3 against reliever Jordan Weems in the fourth.
After Matt Olson's RBI double scored Dansby Swanson, Olson advanced on Austin Riley's single to center and scored on Eddie Rosario's sacrifice fly to center.
Adam Duvall followed with an RBI double to left to score Riley from first and trim the lead to 4-3, ending Weems' day. Steve Cishek got the final two outs.
Cishek (1-2) picked up the win by retiring all five hitters he faced before being relieved by Carl Edwards Jr. to start the sixth inning.
The Nationals pushed the lead to 5-3 in the fourth on Adrianza's sacrifice groundout, before Franco's single in the sixth scored Bell for a 6-3 advantage.
Soto capped the scoring in the eighth with a solo homer to right, his 20th of the season.
Strider allowed five runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in four innings.
Swanson had two hits for the Braves, who lost for just the third time in their past 10 games, a stretch that included six wins over the Nationals. Atlanta swept a three-game series against the visiting Nationals earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.