Former Baylor safety Chance Waz has died, the school announced Monday. He was 25.
The school didn't divulge a cause of death.
Waz recorded 146 tackles in 43 games for the Bears from 2014-17. He had a career-best 70 tackles in 2015.
"No words will be able to explain the loss of a teammate, friend, family, brother in Christ," former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell said on Twitter. "Chance always had a positive attitude towards life. Prayers are lifted high for the Waz family in this time of mourning and celebration of his life."
Waz started 34 games over his first three seasons at Baylor, but didn't start any of nine games played in 2017.
Waz was a native of Pflugerville, Texas.
--Field Level Media
