Ray Perkins, who succeeded legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant at Alabama, died at his home on Wednesday morning in Northport, Ala. He was 79.
Perkins' family told AL.com that he was "dealing with heart issues for the past couple of years."
Perkins took over at Alabama in 1983 and coached the Crimson Tide for four seasons.
His teams went 32-15-1 over that span, including 3-0 in bowl games. He left Alabama to take over as coach of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Ray Perkins was a great friend and an outstanding football coach who served The University of Alabama with true class and integrity," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "Coach Perkins was a great leader who had a tremendous impact on the game of football at all levels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Lisa, and his children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby."
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Perkins," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "Just a year ago we were celebrating him as our SEC Football Legend in Atlanta, an honor he was truly deserving of. Coach Perkins served in every possible capacity of Alabama Athletics as an All-American football player, head coach and athletics director, and he will certainly be missed."
Before joining Alabama, Perkins was head coach of the New York Giants, where he hired Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Romeo Crennel as assistants. Parcells replaced Perkins as head coach of the Giants after the latter recorded a 23-34 mark with one winning season.
Perkins was a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in college, helping Alabama win national titles in 1964 and 1965 and being named team captain as a senior in 1966. Those teams went a combined 30-2-1.
He went on to play for the Baltimore Colts from 1967-71 before moving on to a coaching career. He made 93 receptions for 1,538 yards and 11 touchdowns in 58 NFL games (25 starts).
Perkins spent the 1973 season as an assistant at Mississippi State, but was coaching wide receivers with the New England Patriots just one season later. In 1978, he joined the San Diego Chargers as offensive coordinator, then left after one season to take the head coaching job with the Giants.
Perkins had a 19-41 record with the Buccaneers from 1987-90. His NFL record was 42-75 over parts of eight seasons.
