Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders announced Sunday that he is transferring to Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas.
Sanders entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, one day after the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game.
"I am excited to announce that I will continue my football career at the University of Arkansas!! Signed and ready to go to work!! #GoHogs," Sanders said on Twitter.
Sanders had 24 tackles and one sack in 12 games for the Crimson Tide this season. Overall, he had 33 stops in 23 games over two seasons for Alabama.
Due to the 2020 free-eligibility season because of the coronavirus, he has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Sanders will join an Arkansas linebacker group that includes star Bumper Pool, who was a second-team All-SEC performer in 2021.
--Field Level Media
