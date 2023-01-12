Former Alabama and Denver Broncos running back Ahmaad Galloway died in Missouri at age 42.
Galloway, who played running back for the Crimson Tide and was selected by Denver in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, was an English teacher at a St. Louis middle school.
Police and emergency response found Galloway during a welfare check at his apartment after he didn't come to work or respond to the principal concerned about his whereabouts, she said Thursday.
Galloway's apartment was not disturbed, Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid told WVTM in Missouri.
"... So we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue," Reid told the outlet.
Galloway played a significant role in the Alabama backfield as a sophomore and junior, following NFL first-round pick Shaun Alexander at running back.
A knee injury knocked Galloway out of his senior season. He totaled 1,540 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior.
--Field Level Media
