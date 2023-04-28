Arterio Morris, a former five-star high school prospect who spent his freshman season at Texas, announced on social media Friday night that he is transferring within the Big 12 and heading to Kansas.
The 6-foot-3 guard came off the bench in 38 games for the Longhorns, who reached the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Morris contributed 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game.
Morris was the No. 16 overall player and the No. 1 point guard in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Amid the transfer, Morris has a pending court date in Denton County, Texas, on a misdemeanor charge assault charge involving his girlfriend, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
Morris is the second transfer the Jayhawks have signed this spring. Kansas also added Nicolas Timberlake, a high-scoring guard from Towson.
