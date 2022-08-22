wire Forbes: Cowboys reach $8B in value, highest in sports Field Level Media Aug 22, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dallas Cowboys are worth $8 billion, according to Forbes' 25th Annual NFL Team Valuations released Monday.This is the 14th straight year the team has topped the list, and it is worth more than any other sports franchise, Forbes said. The Cowboys' value jumped 23 percent from last year.The New England Patriots followed with a value of $6.4 billion, and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams reached $6.2 billion.The Rams' opponent in Super Bowl LVI in February, the Cincinnati Bengals, had the lowest value of the 32 NFL teams at $3 billion.Dallas also was the first team to bring in more than $1 billion in annual revenues, thanks to a variety of high-earning sponsorship deals, Forbes reportedOverall, the average NFL team is worth $4.47 billion, up 28 percent from the 2021 rankings."The sale of the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion helped push up the value of all NFL teams," said Mike Ozanian, assistant managing editor at Forbes in a news release.Walmart heir Rob Walton and his partnership group completed the purchase of the Broncos earlier this month.The full list of NFL team valuations:Dallas Cowboys, $8 billionNew England Patriots, $6.4 billionLos Angeles Rams, $6.2 billionNew York Giants, $6 billionChicago Bears, $5.8 billionWashington Commanders, $5.6 billionNew York Jets, $5.4 billionSan Francisco 49ers, $5.2 billionLas Vegas Raiders, $5.1 billionPhiladelphia Eagles, $4.9 billionHouston Texans, $4.7 billionDenver Broncos, $4.65 billion Miami Dolphins, $4.6 billionSeattle Seahawks, $4.5 billionGreen Bay Packers, $4.25 billionAtlanta Falcons, $4 billionPittsburgh Steelers, $3.975 billionMinnesota Vikings, $3.925 billionBaltimore Ravens, $3.9 billionLos Angeles Chargers, $3.875 billionCleveland Browns, $3.85 billionIndianapolis Colts, $3.8 billionKansas City Chiefs, $3.7 billionTampa Bay Buccaneers, $3.675 billionCarolina Panthers, $3.6 billionNew Orleans Saints, $3.575 billionTennessee Titans, $3.5 billionJacksonville Jaguars, $3.475 billionBuffalo Bills, $3.4 billionArizona Cardinals, $3.27 billionDetroit Lions, $3.05 billionCincinnati Bengals, $3 billion--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Train blocks crossings off Marietta Square Kennesaw hosts 21st annual Pigs and Peaches festival Smyrna apartment fire displaces families Weeks after taking Marietta principal post, Holland sole finalist for Rome superintendent Police: Marietta woman left dog in hot car, causing its death
