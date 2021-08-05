The average NFL franchise value soared 14 percent over the past year to nearly $3.5 billion despite lost revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Forbes.
The magazine published its annual rankings of the NFL's most valuable teams Thursday, with the Dallas Cowboys topping the chart for the 15th consecutive year at $6.5 billion.
The New England Patriots ($5 billion) are second, followed by the New York Giants ($4.85B), Los Angeles Rams ($4.8B) and the Washington Football Team ($4.2B).
The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers experienced the biggest one-year bounce, jumping 29 percent in value to $2.94 billion since the arrival of Tom Brady.
The Buffalo Bills rank 32nd on the list at $2.27 billion.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.