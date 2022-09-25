Ken Duke and Paul Stankowski have the clubhouse lead as a three-hour fog delay delayed the start and forced the suspension of the second round Saturday at the Pure Insurance Championship in Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. local time Sunday, with 32 golfers yet to complete the second round.
Stankowski and Duke sit at 8-under-par 136. Three players (Lee Janzen, Chris DiMarco, Y.E. Yang) have yet to complete their rounds and are all within three shots of the second-round lead.
Stankowski fired a 5-under 67 on Spyglass Hill and Duke carded a 69 on Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Steve Flesch (71 on Saturday) and Steven Alker (69) are currently in a tie for second place at 7 under. Janzen, with one hole left to play in the second round, is at 6 under for the tournament, currently T5 with Brett Quigley (70) and Charlie Wi (67). Janzen is 2 under for his round through 17.
Stankowski turned in a clean card, posting five birdies. He has just one bogey through 36 holes.
"I hit some good shots, I hit some not-so-good shots," Stankowski said. "My short game kept me in it. Just haven't been real sharp yet, which is crazy, but I like going around these golf courses. I'm rolling it nicely."
After 12 straight pars to start his round, Duke posted birdies at 13, 14 and 18 in his bid for a first Champions Tour title.
Charles Schwab Cup leader Alker birdied his last four holes in his bid for a fourth title this season.
"I just kind of stayed patient. I was hitting some decent shots but not getting anything out of it," Alker said. "We just had a good game plan for the last few holes and just kind of freed it up on the putting green really. I just kind of felt like I was trying a bit hard, so I just kind of freed it up and started going in."
DiMarco and Yang are both 5 under in their partial rounds. DiMarco is 1 over through 12 holes and Yang is 2 under through 11.
