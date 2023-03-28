Morgan Frost scored two goals, Owen Tippett added another and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Flyers (29-32-12, 70 points).
Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom made 27 saves. Sandstrom was a late addition to the lineup following an injury to Carter Hart.
Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard each scored for the Canadiens (30-39-6, 66 points), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots.
Frost scored the go-ahead goal at 17:45 of the third period when he skated up the side, weaved around a couple defenders and flipped a wrist shot into the net.
Primeau was then pulled for an extra skater and Tippett capitalized with an empty-net goal at 18:14 for a 3-1 advantage.
Harvey-Pinard closed Montreal within 3-2 with only 22.4 seconds remaining.
But that's as close as the Canadiens would get.
Philadelphia's James van Riemsdyk set up in front and redirected a shot from the point at 5:30 of the third. Primeau stopped the deflection and cleared the puck.
The Canadiens' David Savard fired a shot on goal at 16:43 which was stopped in front and pushed aside.
Gallagher, who scored his 200th career goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres, fired a shot off the post at 11:01 of the first period.
Frost had the best scoring chance for the Flyers at 18:10, but Primeau slid across the crease to deny the potential goal.
Frost continued his aggressive play in the second period and connected under the arm of Primeau on the short side for a 1-0 lead just as a power play ended at 3:41.
The Canadiens nearly equalized at 6:25 when Jake Evans corralled a loose puck following a rebound from Gallagher's shot. Sandstrom, however, was able to cover up the puck.
Montreal's pressure paid dividends as Gallagher soon equalized at 9:39. The puck ricocheted off Philadelphia's Scott Laughton and Justin Braun and Gallagher snapped the puck past Sandstrom.
--Field Level Media
