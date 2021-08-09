The Philadelphia Flyers on Monday announced the signing of goaltender Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million extension.
The contract carries an average annual value of $3.979 million, a nod to Hart's jersey No. 79, and keeps him with Philadelphia through the 2023-24 season.
Hart, who turns 23 on Friday, struggled during his third season with the Flyers in 2020-21 and compiled a 9-11-5 record with one shutout, a 3.67 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2016, the Alberta native has a career record of 49-37-9 with two shutouts, a 2.88 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 101 games.
