Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier is out for the season following back surgery Friday morning.

The team said the successful procedure was performed at Pennsylvania Hospital by Dr. Jon Yoon.

Couturier, 29, has been sidelined since Dec. 18. He finishes the season with six goals and 11 assists in 29 games.

Couturier has 460 points (180 goals, 280 assists) in 721 games since the Flyers drafted him No. 8 overall in 2011.

--Field Level Media

