Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton signed a five-year contract extension worth $15 million, the team announced Monday.
Laughton, 26, has recorded 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 38 games this season. He was playing in the final season of a two-year, $4.6 million contract he signed in July 2019.
"I love it here in Philly. I love the staff here. I love the guys here," Laughton said. "I'm focused on coming to work everyday and trying to get better and push the pace a little bit and get a playoff spot."
Laughton has collected 123 points (51 goals, 72 assists) in 359 career games since being selected by the Flyers with the 20th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
