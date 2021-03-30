The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers Tuesday.
The 27-year-old veteran has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 25 games this season, his seventh with the Flyers.
The move comes less than a week after he criticized his team's effort in an 8-3 loss to the New York Rangers.
"It's just unacceptable. It's just straight not good enough right now," Gostisbehere said after the March 25 setback. "We've got to be better as a team."
A third-round pick by Philadelphia in 2012, Gostisbehere has tallied 210 career points (56 goals, 154 assists) in 365 games since making his Flyers debut in 2014.
His most productive season was in 2017-18 with 65 points (13 goals, 52 assists) in 78 games.
The Flyers (17-13-4) are in fifth place in the NHL East entering Tuesday's games, one point behind the Boston Bruins.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.