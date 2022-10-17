The Philadelphia Flyers moved defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to injured reserve on Monday.
He left last Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury and missed the Flyers' first two games, both wins.
Ristolainen, who turns 28 this month, had two goals and 14 assists in 66 games in his first season with Philadelphia in 2021-22 following eight seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.
He has 261 points (48 goals, 213 assists) and 329 penalty minutes in 608 career games.
The Flyers also recalled forward Zack MacEwen and defenseman Louie Belpedio from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.
--Field Level Media
