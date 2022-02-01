The Jets quickly went ahead 1-0 just 48 seconds into the first period when Connor found himself wide open and scored. It was the 25th goal of the season for Connor, who was recently named an All-Star for the first time.
Claude Giroux nearly equalized at 6:12, but Hellebuyck slid across the crease and denied the shot from point blank range.
Winnipeg came out aggressive in the second and fired a flurry of shots on goal in the opening five minutes. Hart stopped several shots and a couple others went just wide.
Blake Wheeler had a strong scoring opportunity when he skated in all alone at 10:16, but he couldn't capitalize as Hart was able to make the save.
The Flyers tied the game at 1 at 10:42 when Konecny flicked a wrist shot over Hellebuyck's glove.
Philadelphia earned a power play early in the third, their fourth of the game, yet were unable to score despite some good chances.
Hellebuyck went sprawling to the ice at 8:30 to pounce on a loose puck after a redirected shot by Scott Laughton.
Connor continued to show why he earned an All-Star berth as he fired a pair of strong shots within 15 seconds midway through the third.
The Flyers then took a 2-1 advantage when van Riemsdyk corralled a rebound and scored on the backhand at 15:51.
Hellebuyck was pulled for an extra skater with 1:25 remaining and Lindblom scored on the empty net soon after at 18:46 for a two-goal lead and a rare winning streak.
