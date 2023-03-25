Scott Laughton had one goal and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Saturday.
Kieffer Bellows and Tyson Foerster added one goal apiece for the Flyers (28-32-12, 68 points), who won their third in a row.
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made all 29 saves in the shutout.
Foerster sealed the victory with an empty net goal at 18:41 of the third period.
Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 19 shots. Nedeljkovic was making his first start for Detroit in three and a half months, having been recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday.
Detroit went 0-for-7 on the power play.
The Red Wings (31-32-9, 71 points) pulled Nedeljkovic for an extra skater at 16:30, but the move backfired.
After Owen Tippett turned the puck over, Detroit's Jonatan Berggren fired a shot from point-blank range at 2:04 of the third period. But Hart stuck his glove out and grabbed the puck out of mid-air.
Laughton was called for slashing at 14:25, giving the Red Wings their seventh power play.
Soon after the power play expired, Berggren appeared to be in prime position to score at 16:30 but Hart dove across the crease to make the stop.
Philadelphia's Tony DeAngelo was given a double minor for high sticking Adam Erne at 5:47 of the first period. Erne went back to the locker room briefly because of blood dripping from his mouth.
Despite a couple of solid scoring chances, the Red Wings were unable to capitalize.
Kevin Hayes was denied by Nedeljkovic at 18:40 with a sprawling save.
The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 10:10 of the second period when Bellows pounced on a bouncing puck and scored.
The Red Wings struggled with penalties as they were whistled for too many men on the ice and later a high sticking minor charged to Gustav Lindstrom at 17:27.
Just before the period ended, Laughton connected with 35.7 seconds remaining for a 2-0 advantage as the teams were playing 4-on-4.
Laughton has now scored at least one goal in seven consecutive games against the Red Wings.
--Field Level Media
